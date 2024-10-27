Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

After enduring a mini-crisis, Arsenal will take all the good news they can get.

The Gunners are preparing to host Arne Slot’s Liverpool at the Emirates later on Sunday.

The match’s result will have major implications in the race for this season’s title, and with Arsenal already trailing top-of-the-table Manchester City by six points after losing to Bournemouth last time out, beating Liverpool has become even more crucial.

Mikel Arteta was dealt some bad luck ahead of today’s matchup, though.

Arsenal mini-injury crisis ahead of Liverpool clash

The Spaniard was expecting to be without as many as three players, who, when fit, are nailed-on starters.

Bukayo Saka, after picking up an injury while on international duty with England recently, has been a doubt to play against Liverpool.

Defenders Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori are also carrying knocks were also tipped to miss out.

Speaking to reporters during his pre-match press conference about the trio, Arteta, as quoted by OSB, said: “We are going to do our very best to somehow have them available. But it’s very, very uncertain.”

Boost for Mikel Arteta after two Arsenal stars spotted with squad

However, in an unlikely turn of events, the Arsenal boss has been handed a significant boost after two of the three players were spotted arriving at the team’s hotel on Saturday evening.

? Bukayo Saka & Jurrien Timber SPOTTED with the Arsenal squad at the team hotel tonight. ? ? @Lukascummins199 pic.twitter.com/ps8KxQ5dIV — afcstuff (@afcstuff) October 26, 2024

With Saka and Timber joining teammates, fans will be hopeful the pair are fit enough to feature against Liverpool.

The prospect of playing the Reds, who are on an eight-game unbeaten run, will be daunting enough but attempting to get a good result without the help of their best players will make Sunday’s task feel almost-impossible.

Sunday’s game at the Emirates is scheduled to kick-off at 4.30 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.