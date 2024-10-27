“I just feel…” – Arsenal star aims subtle dig at Mikel Arteta’s tactics against Liverpool

Bukayo Saka after Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool (Pictures from Sky Sports)

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has hinted that Mikel Arteta might have gone too defensive in the second half of today’s game against Liverpool.

The Gunners went in front twice against the Reds, but had to settle for a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium, and it seems Saka isn’t satisfied with how the team played.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the England international, who opened the scoring with a superb strike early on, said he felt Arsenal didn’t show the best version of themselves, and that they sunk back too much, which gave Liverpool more momentum as the game went on…

"We feel like we didn't show our best selves." Bukayo Saka says Arsenal are disappointed with their second half performance and the result against Liverpool ? pic.twitter.com/AeTa0ZVMcl — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2024

Arteta could have perhaps done more to keep Arsenal in control of this game, but the Spanish tactician also arguably had his hands tied a bit due to the long list of injuries he was contending with.

Martin Odegaard has been out for a while, and William Saliba was also suspended for this match, while Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber ended up going off injured during the game.

Will this end up being a good point for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal?

Arsenal have had a good record against Liverpool in recent times, beating them in their last two league meetings at home before today, so that might perhaps contribute to the feeling of disappointment from Saka here.

Still, the season is long and nothing will be decided in October, so AFC will have plenty of other opportunities to get big wins that can help them keep up with Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race.

The Gunners have arguably had the toughest fixtures so far, having already played Manchester City, Tottenham and Aston Villa away, and they’ve now got Liverpool at home out of the way too.

As long as they keep players like Saka fit they’ll surely be in the mix come May.