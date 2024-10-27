Chelsea eyeing Isak Hien transfer in January.

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on the Atalanta defender Isak Hien.

The Swedish international has impressed with his performances for Atalanta and Chelsea are keeping track of his progress. According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea could look to make a move for him during the January transfer window. The Blues are looking to tighten up at the back and they believe that the Swedish international could help them improve.

His ability to read the game, aerial prowess and distribution skills have caught the attention of the London club and the player is likely to cost around €25 million. Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it will be interesting to see if they step up their efforts to sign the player with an official proposal in the coming weeks.

The 25-year-old is a versatile player who is capable of slotting into the role of a central defender as well as a right-back. His versatility will be an added bonus for the Blues. The player has been linked with West Ham United as well.

Isak Hien could fancy Chelsea move

A move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity for the defender. He will look to test himself against the best attackers in the world and Chelsea could provide him with the platform to push for trophies as well. The Blues have started the season well and they will look to secure Champions League qualification for the next season.

The 25-year-old central defender could be attracted to the idea of joining them midway through the season. It remains to be seen whether Atalanta are prepared to let him leave in January. Replacing a key player midway through the season could prove to be difficult for the Italian club.

Players like Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile have been quite underwhelming for Chelsea and the Blues should look to replace them in the coming months. Hien has shown his quality in Italy and he has the attributes to succeed in English football as well. It will be interesting to see if the move goes through when the transfer window reopens.