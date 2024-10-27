“Pass of the season” – Cole Palmer earns rave reviews for insane ball in build-up to Chelsea goal

Cole Palmer has been praised for a superb pass for Chelsea's goal (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea star Cole Palmer produced a moment of magic in the build-up to the Blues’ opening goal against Newcastle United this afternoon.

The England international has been a revelation since his move to Chelsea from Manchester City last year, and he just seems to get better and better with each passing game.

Watch below as Palmer absolutely cuts open the Newcastle defence with a superb long ball out to Pedro Neto, who goes on to set up Nicolas Jackson for an easy tap-in…

Palmer ? Neto ?Jackson pic.twitter.com/Yd430Uh88Y — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2024

Palmer truly is a joy to watch when he plays like this, and many football journalists on X/Twitter are absolutely loving this pass, with the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope among those to pay tribute to the youngster, saying this is probably the pass of the season…

That is the pass of the season by Cole Palmer. Brilliant. Sets Neto free who crosses for Jackson. 1-0. — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) October 27, 2024

Fabrizio Romano was also clearly impressed, as was Bobby Vincent of football.london…

Cole Palmer’s ball. ?? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 27, 2024

That pass from Palmer to Neto was something else. He had no right. #CFC — Bobby Vincent (@BobbyVincentFL) October 27, 2024

Palmer also had an earlier goal disallowed, so it’s been a lively start to this game for him and it probably won’t be the last we see of him this afternoon.

Cole Palmer – future Ballon d’Or winner?

Palmer just seems to have a bit of everything to his game, so if he can carry on producing goals, assists and key passes like this, and it starts to lead Chelsea to success, we’re surely going to be talking very seriously about a Ballon d’Or contender quite soon.

Palmer was asked about it recently, and admitted he’d love to be in contention one day, having been flattered to already earn a nomination.

“It was a surprise to be recognised at that level so early in my career,” Palmer is quoted by TNT Sports.

“It’s a huge honour. Winning it would be brilliant, and I believe with hard work and consistency I could get there.”