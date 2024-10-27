Liverpool legend names the player who’s benefited from Slot replacing Klopp as manager

Arne Slot and Jurgen Klopp (Photos by Maja Hitij, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has heaped praise onto the in-form young midfielder Curtis Jones as he enjoys a superb season under new manager Arne Slot.

Jones found himself in and out of the Liverpool team while Jurgen Klopp was in charge, but Fowler believes Slot’s style of football suits him better and we’re now finally seeing him flourish at Anfield.

Jones came through the Liverpool academy and has long looked like someone with a bright future in the game, though it’s really now that he’s showing what he can do with this more possession-based playing style.

Klopp’s approach was a bit more fast and furious, and Fowler feels that probably didn’t suit the technically gifted Jones that well, in comparison to the slightly more patient approach being used now.

Curtis Jones shining thanks to Liverpool manager change, says Reds legend

Discussing Jones’ improvement this season in his column in the Daily Mirror, Fowler also paid tribute to Steven Gerrard for spotting his potential when he was working with the club’s youth team.

“Jones scored the winning goal and earned a penalty in an all-action performance against Chelsea last weekend – and was rightly named man of the match. I think the Dutchman’s more measured approach is bringing the best out of the lad,” Fowler said.

“This isn’t by any means a criticism of Jurgen Klopp, but I’m not sure his in-your-face approach was the best possible fit for Jones. Curtis relies more on technique than high-energy pressing – and with the new manager trying to impose a more possession-based philosophy on the squad he inherited, it hasn’t surprised me one bit that he’s come to the fore.

“The comparisons to Stevie G have already started – and if Curtis can have just half of the career that Liverpool’s former captain had then he will become some player.

“I do think Gerrard saw something of himself in Jones when he was working in the club’s academy. Even as a youngster, he didn’t suffer from a lack of belief in his own ability – and from what I understand, Stevie recognised straight away that there was a need to mould that confidence.

“I think that Gerrard was able to impress upon the midfielder that he was playing in a position where the need for discipline was just as paramount as the ability to knock a 50-yard pass. He instilled in him the Liverpool ethic that the team must always come first.

“Could Jones really have had a better mentor than the Liverpool legend he grew up wanting to be?”