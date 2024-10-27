Diogo Dalot misses an open goal (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has produced an absolute howler against West Ham this afternoon, blazing over a completely open goal when it looked easier to score.

The Portuguese defender has occasionally showed real quality going forward, but this was not his finest moment, even if he did almost everything right apart from the finish, which was, by anyone’s definition, absolutely abysmal.

Watch below as a flowing Man Utd move put Dalot in a great position, with his touch also helping him around the onrushing West Ham goalkeeper, with the goal gaping, only for him to blast it into the stands…

Pictures from beIN Sports

United fans won’t believe what they’re seeing here, with Dalot surely capable of doing better than this, even if he’s not a striker or a winger.

The 25-year-old just got this all wrong, and won’t want to watch this back later.

Will Manchester United live to regret Diogo Dalot’s miss?

Dalot is not the only United player to waste a good chance today, but there surely won’t be many other big opportunities like this, and it could come back to haunt Erik ten Hag’s side, and perhaps even cost this manager his job after what has generally been a really poor start to the season.

It’s 0-0 at half time, but United will feel they could perhaps have had two or three by this point if their finishing had been better, with Alejandro Garnacho also missing two good chances.

Dalot’s is surely the most embarrassing, however, and he’ll need to work on doing better in these kinds of situations as we often see full-backs becoming important parts of the attack in the modern game.

Other top right-backs like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jeremie Frimpong wouldn’t be missing this kind of chance, let’s put it that way.