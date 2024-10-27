BBC journalist suggests Man United decision on Erik ten Hag could come soon following Friday update

Erik ten Hag is surely in danger of the sack at Manchester United (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Simon Stone of BBC Sport has posted an update on Erik ten Hag’s situation at Manchester United, suggesting we could hear something soon after today’s 2-1 defeat away to West Ham.

The Red Devils are suffering an awful run of form at the start of this season and it’s hard to imagine Ten Hag will hang on for much longer after yet another defeat.

Stone has written about it on BBC Sport in their liveblog after today’s game, saying he heard on Friday that the club were hoping to be able to stick with Ten Hag and give him time, though results would be crucial.

For United to lose straight after that is surely not a good sign for the Dutch tactician, with Stone noting that if a big decision is made, it could be something we hear about soon.

Discussing the Ten Hag situation, Stone said: “I was told on Friday the club still want the Dutchman to succeed but he clearly needed to win matches.

“United did not explicitly offer public backing during the international break earlier this month, so I am not anticipating they will do that in the wake of this defeat.

“But clearly, if the verdict is a negative one, we will know that soon enough.”

Erik ten Hag’s response to the West Ham defeat

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag is quoted by Fabrizio Romano as feeling plenty of injustice for his side this season.

? Ten Hag: “Three times this season we feel injustice. Unfair and unjust the way we conceded the penalty”. “I spoke with the officials but decision is made. There's no way back. It has a big impact on our team and on our scores and where we are in the table”, tells BBC. pic.twitter.com/zlGsLxiRFn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 27, 2024

“Three times this season we feel injustice,” Ten Hag said.

“Unfair and unjust the way we conceded the penalty.

“I spoke with the officials but decision is made. There’s no way back.

“It has a big impact on our team and on our scores and where we are in the table.”