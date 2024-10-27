(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano celebrated Mo Salah’s latest contribution for Liverpool during their tense Premier League encounter with Arsenal.

The Egyptian international was on hand to level the scoreline following a selfless assist from Darwin Nunez.

The former Penarol hitman can’t take all the credit. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s superb long-range pass to find his Uruguayan teammate’s darting run into the box is more than worth a rewatch after the full-time whistle.

Mo Salah is having a terrific season for Liverpool

Just when it seemed they were out, £34.3m signing Mo Salah pulled Liverpool back in.

The ‘unstoppable’ Egyptian’s latest effort sees him rack up 15 goal contributions across 13 games (in all competitions).

??? 8 goals, 7 assists in 13 games for Mo Salah! Unstoppable again this season. pic.twitter.com/9r5T0DEr9y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 27, 2024

A joint-second highest 7.7/10 rating on Sofascore (behind Declan Rice’s 7.8/10) was well-deserved for the 32-year-old.

The ex-Roma winger racked up one key pass, two shots on target, completed 2/3 dribbles and won 50% (3/6) of his ground duels on the night.

Should Mo Salah’s performances see him handed a new contract?

It’s hard to escape the ever more apparent fact that Mo Salah’s best days in football appear likely to extend beyond the 2024/25 campaign.

Age-related decline, for what it’s worth, is an extremely difficult factor to account for, of course. Liverpool certainly have first-hand experience with this having witnessed once world-class holding midfielder Fabinho’s performance levels collapse with little warning.

Seeing the No.11 follow a similar trajectory in 2025 – if he’s handed a new contract – would be devastating for the club on a financial and team performance basis.

Alternatively, there is a possible eventuality where Arne Slot’s side sells their Egyptian King who then goes on to maintain these levels at another elite European outfit.

Does the risk outweigh the potential heartbreak Liverpool fans would experience if one of the greatest stars in their history enjoys his golden years elsewhere? It’s an extremely tough call for Richard Hughes and the recruitment department.