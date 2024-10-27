Exclusive: Recent Liverpool signing already open to transfer away as Euro giants eye loan deal

Federico Chiesa during Liverpool's game against AC Milan (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa is emerging as a transfer target for both AC Milan and Napoli ahead of January after becoming unsettled at Anfield.

The Italy international only joined the Reds in the summer as he made the move from Juventus late on in the window, but sources have told CaughtOffside that he’s already keen to move back to Italy after a lack of playing time.

Chiesa undoubtedly has a lot of talent, but he’s had injury problems throughout his career and it may be that he’s had some issues settling in at his new club.

CaughtOffside understands that Milan and Napoli would be keen to sign Chiesa on loan, and that the player himself is also already open to leaving Liverpool.

It’s still a little while away before January, so it may be that Chiesa will be able to turn things around for himself at Liverpool and earn a place in Arne Slot’s plans, but it’s not looking too optimistic for him at the moment.

Federico Chiesa transfer: Will he leave Liverpool for a move back to Serie A?

It’s easy to imagine Chiesa being more of a success back in Serie A, so it will be interesting to see if he decides on that as the best next step to revive his career.

The 27-year-old could clearly be an asset for Milan, who are understood to be looking to replace Samuel Chukwueze, so that might mean he gets more playing time at the San Siro.

LFC have plenty of competition in attack, so why they felt the need to sign Chiesa in the first place isn’t that clear, as he was surely always going to struggle to get into the team ahead of the likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool will need squad depth over the course of the season, though, so it will be interesting to see if they replace Chiesa if he leaves.