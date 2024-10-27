Arsenal star spotted with ice pack and heavy strapping after going off injured vs Liverpool

Gabriel Magalhaes goes down injured during Arsenal vs Liverpool (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has had to go off injured in today’s game against Liverpool and journalist James Benge has provided an update on the Brazilian after he was subbed off by Mikel Arteta.

Gabriel is a hugely important player for the Gunners, and it seems he’s now recovering with an ice pack and heavy strapping on his knee, according to Benge.

See below for details on what Arsenal fans will hope doesn’t end up being too serious an injury as they’re already so depleted…

Gabriel sat on the bench with heavy strapping around what looks to be an ice pack on his knee — James Benge (@jamesbenge) October 27, 2024

Arsenal have also had to cope without Martin Odegaard for long periods this season, while Bukayo Saka missed a few games before returning today, while William Saliba has also been suspended for today’s match.

Jurrien Timber also went off injured, meaning that, together with the knock to Gabriel, Arsenal are playing a back four of Thomas Partey, Ben White, Jakub Kiwior and Myles Lewis-Skelly, which, needless to say, is a long way from being their first choice defensive unit.

How serious is Gabriel’s injury?

It’s hard to know for now how bad this looks for Gabriel, but it was clear he couldn’t keep playing for Arsenal today, so fans will undoubtedly be concerned.

Arteta will hope to have some kind of update after the game, but it’s also fair to say that AFC have decent depth in that area of the pitch.

White has played well at centre-back today even though it’s not his best position, and others like Kiwior, Timber and Riccardo Calafiori can provide decent options there, while even midfielder Declan Rice has filled in there in the past, so could do so again to a decent standard, even if it’s far from ideal for Arsenal.