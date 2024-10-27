Jamie Carragher lays into Chelsea star for role in Newcastle goal, but he’s already made up for it

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has blasted Reece James for his role in Newcastle’s goal against Chelsea on Sunday.

James went into the match bruised from criticisms by Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca regarding his ‘leadership’.

However, the 24-year-old defender was still entrusted with the captain’s armband as he lined up at left-back against the Magpies.

All was going well for James until the 32nd minute, when he allowed Alexander Isak to get between him and Levi Colwill, finding the space to fire home Lewis Hall’s cross to make it 1-1 at half-time.

Alexander Isak equalises for Newcastle at Stamford Bridge! ?? pic.twitter.com/1FhSPJVV0z — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2024

James didn’t appear to even shout Colwill, despite having a perfect view of the situation unfolding and plenty of time to make a decision.

It’s safe to say Carragher was not impressed.

“Reece James hasn’t done his job. He loses Isak… either run back or scream at your defender to pick him up. He just let him go,” the former Liverpool defender told Sky Sports.

“I go back to what the manager said before the game – he wants more leadership.”

Reece James makes amends

James will have been relieved to see Cole Palmer restore Chelsea’s lead just two minutes after half-time.

However, the England international seemed intent on making sure he made amends for his loss of concentration.

And James’ moment came in the 70th minute when he was well-placed to make a goalline clearance to deny Isak a second equaliser of the day when it looked certain he’d find the net.

The defender also made a stunning diving header to cut out a Newcastle cross in the final minutes of second-half stoppage time.

James ended up playing the full 90 minutes, running five recoveries, two blocks, two clearances and two interceptions, while winning all three of his aerial duels.

Sunday’s win leaves Chelsea fourth in the Premier League after an excellent start to life under Maresca.