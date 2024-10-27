Cole Palmer has just done ‘one of the best’ things Jamie Carragher has ever seen in the Premier League

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has lavished praise upon Chelsea’s Cole Palmer for his pass in the build-up to Nicolas Jackson’s goal against Newcastle on Sunday.

Palmer was denied a goal in the fourth minute when VAR judged him to be narrowly offside when being played behind by Jackson.

But just 14 minutes later, it was Palmer helping to get Jackson on the scoresheet, unleashing a stunning pass to break open the Newcastle defence and get Pedro Neto running behind.

The Portuguese winger found the back-post run of Jackson, who slotted home first time to give Chelsea the lead, which they completely deserved following an impressive opening of immense pressure on the Newcastle backline.

Palmer ? Neto ?Jackson pic.twitter.com/Yd430Uh88Y — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2024

Jamie Carragher left in awe of Cole Palmer pass vs Newcastle

Palmer’s pass immediately got social media talking, while Sky Sports ran a poll asking if it was the ‘pass of the season so far’.

The VISION from Cole Palmer ? Was that the pass of the season so far? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2024

However, Carragher went one step further, suggesting it was one of the best passes he’s ever seen in the Premier League.

“That is one of the best passes I’ve seen, never mind this season, but in the Premier League,” the former Liverpool defender told Sky Sports. “It takes two or three Newcastle players out and then Neto sets it up on a plate for Jackson.”

Palmer’s day got even better just two minutes into the second half when he fired past Nick Pope to restore Chelsea’s lead following Alexander Isak’s equaliser.

That takes Palmer to 29 Premier League goals since joining Chelsea, drawing level with Spanish winger Pedro in 95 games less.

It already looks like Palmer is primed for another assault on the Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker races, with the England international on seven goals and five assists after just nine appearances.