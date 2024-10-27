Jamie Carragher somehow manages to recreate hilarious iconic moment with another ex-Arsenal player

Jamie Carragher and Theo Walcott (Pictures from Sky Sports)

What is it about former Arsenal number 14s wanting to touch Jamie Carragher’s leg? Thierry Henry famously did it back in 2015 and now we’ve seen Theo Walcott recreating that iconic moment!

Carragher and Walcott were alongside Roy Keane on punditry duty on Sky Sports today as Arsenal drew 2-2 with Liverpool in Sunday’s big Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium.

See below as Walcott tried to get Carragher’s attention by putting a hand on his leg, which drew a hilarious reaction from the former Liverpool defender as he got deja-vu from when Henry did similar when he responded to the big breaking news of Brendan Rodgers being sacked by Liverpool almost a decade ago…

Is that a repeat of the Thierry Henry moment in the studio?! ?@Carra23 @theowalcott ?? pic.twitter.com/ih0IGRpTUf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2024

The whole punditry team laughed it off, with Walcott then keen to get back to discussing the football.

Jamie Carragher’s analysis of Liverpool

Speaking during another part of the segment, Carragher provided some interesting analysis into this Liverpool side, who got another big result today to continue their strong start under Arne Slot.

The former England international made some big claims about Slot making LFC better defensively than they were under Jurgen Klopp.

Carragher even claimed Liverpool are now the best team in the league defensively, which is quite a change from last season, when they ended up slipping out of the title race due to being unable to perform quite as well at the back as they did in attack.