Arsenal star can match incredible Thierry Henry record if he scores vs Liverpool today

Thierry Henry and Kai Havertz (Photo by Julian Finney, Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz can match a superb record of Gunners legend Thierry Henry today if he scores in the Premier League clash against Liverpool.

The Germany international is currently on an impressive run of form in front of goal in home games for Arsenal, scoring in five consecutive league fixtures at the Emirates Stadium.

Only Henry has more, with the legendary Frenchman finding the back of the net in six home games in a row on two separate occasions during his time in north London.

Given that Henry is arguably the best player the Premier League has ever seen, then it’s quite some achievement by Havertz to be being talked about in that category due to his own exploits on the pitch in recent times.

Thierry Henry is the only Arsenal player to score in 6+ consecutive Premier League home games and he’s done it twice. If Kai Havertz scores vs. Liverpool he will become the second. ?#ARSLIV | @bet365 | #Ad pic.twitter.com/6hkw8p7GtF — Squawka (@Squawka) October 27, 2024

Kai Havertz has proven a superb signing for Arsenal

Havertz has really enjoyed his football for Arsenal since a somewhat surprise move from rivals Chelsea just over a year ago, when few fans will have expected this kind of form from him.

We saw the 25-year-old struggle to establish himself at Stamford Bridge, while he also made a slightly slow start to life in Mikel Arteta’s side, though the Spanish tactician never lost faith in him.

Now, it seems quite clear Havertz is one of Arsenal’s most important players, making a real name for himself as the focal point of the team’s attack, even if centre-forward isn’t even necessarily his best position.

Arsenal fans would no doubt love to see Havertz match Henry’s record with another goal today, though it won’t be easy against an in-form Liverpool side who might be slight favourites at the Emirates.

AFC have a lot of injuries at the moment, so Havertz will really need to step up in the absence of the likes of Martin Odegaard and possibly Bukayo Saka, while William Saliba will miss the game as well due to being suspended.