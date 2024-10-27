Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images.

Real Madrid had a night to forget against Barcelona this weekend.

Despite hosting their rivals at the Santiago Bernabeu and being on a 42-game unbeaten run, Los Blancos were dealt one of their worst-ever El Clasico defeats.

Robert Lewandowski scored a brace before Raphinha added another to take his personal tally to 10 goals and eight assists in 14 games so far this season.

It was youngster Lamine Yamal who made headlines again though. The talented teenager’s 77th-minute strike to make it 3-0 saw him become El Clasico’s youngest-ever goalscorer at 17 years and 106 days.

And while the whole of Madrid will be keen to bounce back from Saturday’s horrendous result as quickly as possible, regaining his confidence will be particularly tough for one player.

Kylian Mbappe, who was making his first-ever El Clasico appearance, was named alongside Vini Jr in attack by Carlo Ancelotti. The Frenchman’s evening could not have gone worse though.

Although it looked like he opened the scoring after 30 minutes, he was ruled offside and his effort disallowed by referee Jose Sanchez.

And that wasn’t the first time the former Paris Saint-Germain megastar found himself caught out by Barcelona’s impeccable high-line.

Seeing the linesman’s flag raised again and again, Mbappe was ruled offside a total of eight times.

And his other contributions, or lack of, make for equally as bad reading.

0 Goals

0 Assists

0 Chances Created

0 Accurate Crosses

0 Fouls Won

1 Successful Dribble

1 Duel Won

8 Offsides

Madrid’s failure to win El Clasico last night sees them six points behind Hansi Flick’s side, who remain top-of-the-table.

Los Blancos’ next league game is an away tie against Valencia next weekend.