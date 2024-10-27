(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United played out a goalless draw against Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Club legend Jon Newsome has now suggested that Leeds should look to use Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe together so that they can create more goalscoring opportunities and find the back of the net consistently.

Newsome went on to suggest that Leeds should look to drop the 24-year-old American international Brenden Aaronson in order to make way for the two players to play together.

He said after the game on BBC Radio Leeds: “I’d like to see Joseph and Piroe play together because it’s always one or the other. I’d possibly drop Aaronson. “Put Piroe in the ten role, with Mateo Joseph playing up top and see if that works. At least you’ve tried.”

It will be interesting to see if Leeds decide to use the two attackers together in the coming weeks. They will need to grind out victories in these matches if they want to secure promotion to the Premier League. They will be disappointed with the two points dropped against Bristol yesterday.

Leeds came close to promotion last summer and they will be desperate to return to the top flight in 2025. It will be interesting to see if Daniel Farke can get his site firing once again.

There is no doubt that they have a quality squad, and they could be a strong contender for promotion to the top flight if they can put together a string of consistent performances.

Leeds have had a decent start to the season so far, and they will need to put the inconsistencies behind them if they want to have a successful season.

They are currently third in the league table, five points behind league leaders Sunderland. The Leeds fans will certainly feel that they could have been at the top of the table if they had not dropped points in matches they should be winning.