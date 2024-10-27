“Big difference” – Jamie Carragher explains the key way Arne Slot has improved Liverpool

Jamie Carragher and Arne Slot (Pictures from Sky Sports, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has praised Arne Slot for the big difference he’s made to the team defensively since coming in as manager.

Slot impressed at previous club Feyenoord, but few could have predicted the tremendous impact he’s had so far this season in Liverpool’s first campaign after the Jurgen Klopp era.

Klopp is a Liverpool legend after doing a superb job for his nine years in charge, during which time he won the Premier League title, the Champions League, the FA Cup and two Carabao Cups.

As well as that, the German tactician got LFC playing a distinctive brand of football that made him a real hit with the Kop, so it was never going to be easy to be the manager coming after him.

However, Slot has done a great job so far, and Carragher believes one key reason for that is that he’s made the team better defensively.

Jamie Carragher explains how Arne Slot has made a big difference to Liverpool

See below for Carragher’s comments after today’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal…

"They've been the best defensively in the Premier League" Are Liverpool getting better under Arne Slot? ? pic.twitter.com/E9GSpKk0O3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2024

Liverpool fans will be excited by this new era under Slot, with the Dutch tactician clearly proving a really astute appointment by the club.

The Reds will have seen some of their rivals struggling with managerial appointments – particularly Manchester United, who have had one bad manager after another since the retirement of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

Liverpool had one of their biggest tests of the season today but came through it will, with a point certainly a good result considering they went behind twice against an Arsenal side that don’t often drop points at home.

Liverpool lost 3-1 at the Emirates last season, and 3-2 the year before, so this is an improvement as Slot continues to improve this team and make them very hard to beat.