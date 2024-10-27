Liverpool hold initial talks to sign Omar Marmoush.

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are very keen on signing the Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush.

The Egyptian has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Bundesliga and he has 10 goals and seven assists in all competitions this season. His performances have attracted the attention of Liverpool and a report from Sky Germany claims that they would have to pay a fee of around €50-60 million.

The report further states that Liverpool are really serious about signing the player and they have already held initial talks regarding a potential move. The player has a contract with the German club until the summer of 2027, and they are under no pressure to sell him right now. Liverpool will have to pay the asking price if they want to get the deal done.

It will be interesting to see if they are ready to pay a premium for the striker. The Egyptian is undoubtedly a top-quality player with a bright future and he would improve Liverpool going forward. He could prove to be an upgrade on players like Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan has struggled to score goals consistently.

Liverpool could use someone like Omar Marmoush

Liverpool could be without Mohamed Salah next season and they need to replace his goalscoring output. Signing a reliable goalscorer could prove to be a wise decision. A move in January seems unlikely. The German club will not want to lose a key player midway through the season. Any move might have to wait until the summer transfer window.

The striker will be attracted to the idea of playing for Liverpool next season. It would be a step up in his career and he would get to test himself against top-class players in England. He has the ability to succeed in the Premier League and he will look to establish himself as an indispensable asset for the Reds.