Liverpool star urged to help teammate who’s getting “shredded” by Arsenal

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by
Luis Diaz has been told to help Andrew Robertson more
Luis Diaz has been told to help Andrew Robertson more (Photos by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been told he needs to do more to support left-back Andrew Robertson, who is getting “shredded” by Arsenal so far this afternoon.

The Gunners took an early lead through Bukayo Saka on that side of the pitch, with the England winger turning Robertson inside out before firing into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Although Liverpool have since gone on to equalise through Virgil van Dijk’s header from a corner, it’s still mostly the home side who’ve dominated this game.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, journalist James Benge made it clear he felt Robertson needed more defensive help from his winger Diaz as he’s simply unable to cope with the Arsenal attacks on that side right now…

Robertson is normally a reliable player for Liverpool, but in Saka Arsenal have a world class winger on that side, and even the best full-backs need support from their attacking teammates in these situations.

Is Andrew Robertson getting enough help from Luis Diaz?

Luis Diaz needs to help Andrew Robertson
Luis Diaz needs to help Andrew Robertson (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Diaz offers a lot to the LFC attack, but in the modern game it’s so important for wingers to do their bit at the back as well.

This can be demanding, but Diaz should in theory have the energy to do it, especially as it’s relatively early in the game, and it could do the Reds the world of good to gain a bit more control over the flow of the game.

More Stories / Latest News
“So, so good” – Bukayo Saka breaks Arsenal record with stunning strike against Liverpool
Erik ten Hag is surely in danger of the sack at Manchester United
BBC journalist suggests Man United decision on Erik ten Hag could come soon following Friday update
Erik ten Hag suffered another Man United defeat
Has a major refereeing blunder just cost Erik ten Hag his job at Manchester United?

For now, however, Saka will be glad if Robertson is left exposed as that could be a useful outlet for Arsenal to exploit as they look to go back in front.

The England international is certainly enjoying himself out there right now, so AFC supporters will be relieved he could make it back for this game after he had been an injury doubt.

More Stories Andrew Robertson Bukayo Saka Luis Diaz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.