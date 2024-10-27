Liverpool star urged to help teammate who’s getting “shredded” by Arsenal

Luis Diaz has been told to help Andrew Robertson more (Photos by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been told he needs to do more to support left-back Andrew Robertson, who is getting “shredded” by Arsenal so far this afternoon.

The Gunners took an early lead through Bukayo Saka on that side of the pitch, with the England winger turning Robertson inside out before firing into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Although Liverpool have since gone on to equalise through Virgil van Dijk’s header from a corner, it’s still mostly the home side who’ve dominated this game.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, journalist James Benge made it clear he felt Robertson needed more defensive help from his winger Diaz as he’s simply unable to cope with the Arsenal attacks on that side right now…

Liverpool have got to get meaningful help to Robertson. He's getting shredded and Luis Diaz isn't helping. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) October 27, 2024

Robertson is normally a reliable player for Liverpool, but in Saka Arsenal have a world class winger on that side, and even the best full-backs need support from their attacking teammates in these situations.

Is Andrew Robertson getting enough help from Luis Diaz?

Diaz offers a lot to the LFC attack, but in the modern game it’s so important for wingers to do their bit at the back as well.

This can be demanding, but Diaz should in theory have the energy to do it, especially as it’s relatively early in the game, and it could do the Reds the world of good to gain a bit more control over the flow of the game.

For now, however, Saka will be glad if Robertson is left exposed as that could be a useful outlet for Arsenal to exploit as they look to go back in front.

The England international is certainly enjoying himself out there right now, so AFC supporters will be relieved he could make it back for this game after he had been an injury doubt.