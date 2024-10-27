Man United want to sign Javi Guerra.

(Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Manchester United are keen on signing the Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra.

The 21-year-old La Liga midfielder has impressed with his maturity and quality in the Spanish league and his performances have attracted the attention of Manchester United.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United believe that he could develop into a complete midfielder and his ability to control the tempo of the game and help out defensively has impressed the Red Devils.

The Spanish midfielder is a tactically intelligent player who could become a key figure in the middle of the park for the Red Devils. He is certainly one of the most promising young talents in Spanish football right now. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can secure an agreement with Valencia.

Man United could use Javi Guerra

Manchester United need to improve in the middle of the park if they want to challenge for major trophies. Guerra could form a quality partnership with the likes of Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo. They could form the spine of the Manchester United midfield for the foreseeable future.

The Red Devils certainly have the financial resources to tempt the Spanish club into selling their prized prospect, and the player is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining the English club as well. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they could provide him with the platform to showcase his abilities in English football and push for trophies consistently. The move would be a major step up from Valencia.

Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help the 21-year-old fulfil his tremendous potential as well. It could be the ideal next step in his career.

The player has been linked with clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in recent months. It will be interesting to see if they come forward to provide competition to Manchester United for his signature.