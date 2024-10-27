Man United set sights on versatile 24-year-old midfielder West Ham are after

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are keen on signing the Colombian international midfielder Richard Rios.

The 24-year-old has attracted the attention of Premier League rivals West Ham United as well. According to Fichajes, Manchester United have set their sights on the Palmeiras midfielder and they are hoping to secure his signature in the coming months.

Rios would be a quality acquisition to the Manchester United midfield. His exceptional close control, drive and physicality would add a new dimension to the Red Devils squad. Manchester United need a ball carrier like him.

The midfielder is valued at €15 million, according to reports covered recently. Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done. They need to improve their squad if they are serious about winning trophies and securing Champions League qualification.

Richard Rios could fancy Man United move

Meanwhile, the Colombian international midfielder will be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League. It would be a huge step up in his career and he would get to play alongside top-class players in English football. Furthermore, Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world. The opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down for any player.

Rios has shown his quality for club and country, and he will look to make his mark in English if the transfer goes through. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United follow up on their interest with an official offer in the coming months.

They have the resources and the pull to beat West Ham to his signature. The Hammers need a quality midfielder like him after the departure of Declan Rice as well, and it remains to be seen whether they can outmuscle Manchester United in the race for the South American.