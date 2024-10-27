(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Mikel Merino scored his first goal for Arsenal to restore their lead against Liverpool right before half-time on Sunday afternoon.

The Spaniard arrived from Real Sociedad in the summer but is only now making his presence felt after picking up an injury just after signing for the Gunners.

Merino was given the nod by Mikel Arteta for Arsenal’s key clash with title rivals Liverpool and put in a lively first-half performance.

The midfielder arguably should have already opened his Arsenal account in the 20th minute but he made a complete mess of a Declan Rice free-kick from the right wing.

But he made no mistake from a very similar situation just 23 minutes later, running in from the far side just in time to meet Rice’s perfect cross — restoring Arsenal’s lead after Virgil van Dijk cancelled out Bukayo Saka’s opener.

Mikel Merino scores his first Arsenal goal to put Arsenal back in front! ? pic.twitter.com/ttPJcyO6CJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2024

Mikel Merino delivers set piece perfection for Arsenal

From the moment to the delivery, Merino’s goal was set piece perfection.

In fact, eagle-eyed Sky Sports journalist Sam Blitz has highlighted a conversation between Rice and Arsenal set-piece coach Nicolas Jover which made the goal possible.

“Just before that free-kick, Rice went to Arsenal set piece coach Nicolas Jover and asked if he should take the free-kick or Saka, who could swing it in with his left foot,” Blitz revealed.

“Jover told Rice to take it. And that’s why he’s the best set piece coach around.

“And that’s why Merino was signed by Arsenal. He won more duels than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues last season. That was a big one won there…”

Further illustrating Blitz’s point, Squawka have pointed out that Arsenal have now scored 27 set piece goals in the Premier League since the start of last season, more than any other side in the competition.