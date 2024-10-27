Nicolas Jackson is robbed of a beautiful assist as Chelsea unlucky to see early goal ruled out

Nicolas Jackson produces some lovely skill for Chelsea (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson showed just what a quality player he’s becoming with a lovely piece of play to set up Cole Palmer early on against Newcastle United.

The Blues thought they’d taken an early 1-0 lead against the Magpies, with Jackson turning cleverly inside the centre circle before releasing Palmer with an inch-perfect pass.

Unfortunately, Palmer was just offside, so VAR ended up disallowing the goal, but that shouldn’t take away from just how well Jackson did to set this chance up for his teammate.

Watch below as Jackson somehow manages to turn under pressure, completely taking two Newcastle players out of the game, before then having the vision and quality to find Palmer…

Newcastle are let off after an early Cole Palmer goal is ruled out for offside! ? pic.twitter.com/GK7Cvh8Oj6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2024

It’s taken some time for Jackson to get going at Chelsea, but he’s really looking the part now after some major strides taken since Enzo Maresca became manager.

Nicolas Jackson looking the part for Chelsea – do they still need a new striker?

With Jackson playing like this, there’ll surely be some Chelsea fans wondering if they even need a new signing up front in January or next summer.

Victor Osimhen is one big name often linked with Chelsea, but there might be a case for saying it would make more sense to simply stick with Jackson and give him the time to keep on developing.

There are other great strikers out there, but there’s never a guarantee that they’ll repeat the form of they’ve shown elsewhere once they move to a new club.

Jackson clearly has immense potential and it seems unwise to actually replace him after so much time has been spent giving him these minutes on the pitch to learn and improve.

Chelsea fans will now hope he can provide another moment of quality to help them in this game as he was robbed of this superb assist in the video clip above.