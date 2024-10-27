(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Nicolas Jackson continued his brilliant run of form with a strike to open the scoring in Chelsea’s clash at home to Newcastle United on Sunday.

Jackson had already been denied an assist in the fourth minute for a beautiful turn and pass to set Cole Palmer behind the Newcastle defence, only for VAR to rule his goal out for offside.

But just 14 minutes later, Jackson had a goal of his own, putting the finishing touches to a brilliant Chelsea move that saw Pedro Neto played in by a ridiculous Cole Palmer pass.

Palmer ? Neto ?Jackson pic.twitter.com/Yd430Uh88Y — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2024

Jackson’s 14th direct goal involvement in his last 14 Premier League games (10g/4a) was a just reward for a dominant opening from Chelsea, who didn’t let Newcastle find their stride.

“What a counter-attack this is! They cut Newcastle in two,” said Sky Sports commentator and former Arsenal striker Alan Smith, adding: “It is one of the passes of the season from Palmer.”

Nicolas Jackson emulates Fernando Torres with latest goal

Jackson’s goal on Sunday carried extra significance as it made him the 30th different player to score 20 Premier League goals for Chelsea.

What’s more, as noted by Squawka, it also means he’s now scored the same number of Premier League goals for Chelsea as Fernando Torres.

Nicolas Jackson has now scored the same amount of Premier League goals for Chelsea as Fernando Torres (20). He’s the 30th different player to score 20 goals in the competition for the Blues. ? pic.twitter.com/dnrGujxAoZ — Squawka (@Squawka) October 27, 2024

The Spaniard signed for Chelsea from Liverpool in January 2011 for a then-British record £50m transfer (per BBC Sport).

Torres was a popular figure at Stamford Bridge thanks to his work ethic and Champions League exploits, but it’s fair to say he never found his best form in London.

Jackson has taken just 44 Premier League games to reach the 20-goal mark for Chelsea, while it took Torres a massive 110 appearances to reach that total.