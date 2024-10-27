Crystal Palace have had a disappointing start to the season and they are 18th in the league table right now.

The Eagles have failed to pick up a single win in the Premier League this season and they will be desperate to bounce back when they take on Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Popular pundit Paul Merson has now urged Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner to drop Eddie Nketiah, who joined earlier this summer for the game against Tottenham and let Jean-Philippe Mateta lead the line for the home team.

Merson believes that Mateta’s physicality could prove to be a game-changer against the North London club and it could help Crystal Palace in the attack.

He wrote on Sportskeeda: “Palace are a tough team to face away from home. Oliver Glasner has to go with Eddie Nketiah and Jean-Philippe Mateta together at the top and try to get the win in this game. Mateta is a bigger unit and can cause problems to most teams, he’s a real handful and I’d even play him ahead of Nketiah if I’m being honest.”

There is no doubt that the Eagles have a talented squad at their disposal, but Glasner has not been able to get the best out of them. Palace showed great improvement under him towards the end of last season, but they have not been able to build on this season. It will be interesting to see if they can bounce back strongly.

A positive result against Tottenham could give them the confidence boost they need right now and it could help them get their season back on track. There is no doubt that they are a quality team and they should be pushing for a top-half finish.

The home fans will certainly expect a strong reaction from the players here, and it will be interesting to see if they can step up and deliver.