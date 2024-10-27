Barcelona set to open contract talks with player who scored in Saturday’s El Clasico

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images.

Thumping rivals Real Madrid 4-0, Barcelona enjoyed a wonderful night at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Nullifying the threat of Kylian Mbappe and Ballon d’Or elect Vini Junior, Hansi Flick’s men were perfect from start to finish.

A two-minute brace from Robert Lewandowski set the tone before Lamine Yamal became El Clasico’s youngest-ever goalscorer at 17 years and 106 days.

Barcelona weren’t done there though. An 84th-minute goal from captain Raphinha sealed the result and ensured the away team extended their lead at the top of La Liga to six points.

Raphinha in line for new Barcelona contract

And for Raphinha, the Brazilian’s latest impressive showing saw him improve his tally to 10 goals and eight assists in 14 games this season.

Quickly becoming Flick’s most important attacker, according to a recent report from Ekrem Konur, Raphinha is in line for a new contract.

The Spanish giants are planning to open negotiations soon and hope to offer the 27-year-old a new, and, presumably improved, deal until 2029.

Although the former Leeds United star has frequently been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp, including to Newcastle United, he has always maintained he is happy in Spain and only wants to play for Barcelona.

Assuming the South American’s stance has not changed, contract negotiations should be straightforward for Barcelona’s decision-makers.