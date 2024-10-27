Florentino Perez already knows which manager he wants to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid

Photos by David Ramos & Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno / Getty Images.

Carlo Ancelotti oversaw a disappointing El Clasico on Saturday night.

The Real Madrid manager watched on helplessly from the Santiago Bernabeu dugout as rivals Barcelona ran riot.

A brace from Robert Lewandowski and goals from Lamine Yamal and Raphinha sealed a 4-0 victory and ensured Barcelona extended their lead at the top of La Liga to six points.

The surprising result not only stunned fans but also left a bitter taste in the mouths of all associated with Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti under pressure at Real Madrid following El Clasico thrashing

Losing to Barcelona is never an option, but losing in such disappointing fashion is almost unimaginable.

Consequently, despite all the good work Ancelotti has done over the years, including winning two league titles and two Champions Leagues, the 65-year-old now finds himself under unusual pressure.

And according to a recent report from Fichajes, failure to turn Madrid’s fortunes around, and quickly, will result in President Florentino Perez pulling the plug on his contract, which is not due to expire until the end of next season.

Zinedine Zidane on Florentino Perez’s radar

Should Ancelotti be dismissed from his role at Madrid, Perez wants former manager Zinedine Zidane to return to the club for what would be his third spell in charge.

During his two spells in charge, Zidane, who made 227 appearances for the club during his playing days between 2001 and 2006, lifted 11 major trophies, including a hat-trick of consecutive Champions Leagues.

The French megastar averaged an incredible 2.30 points per game during his first two-and-a-half years in charge.

However, given Zidane’s remarkable managerial record, Madrid may be forced to act quickly if they’re serious about re-signing him. Manchester United are strongly linked with the 52-year-old after they saw Thomas Tuchel take the vacant England job.