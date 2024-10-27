(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Roy Keane has expressed concerns about Arsenal’s ‘mentality’ following their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

The Gunners twice took the lead at the Emirates with goals from Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino.

However, they were pegged back each time as Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah found equalisers for the visitors.

Allowing Salah to level in the 81st minute was particularly disappointing for Arsenal, who had worked incredibly hard to re-take the lead following Van Dijk’s strike.

But the game flipped after half-time, with Liverpool looking far more likely, controlling 63% of possession and outshooting Arsenal 6-3.

Roy Keane concerned with Arsenal ‘mentality’

Arsenal’s inability to go for the kill in a key title clash will be a source of frustration for supporters after finishing second to Manchester City in the last two seasons.

And Keane has expressed his ‘worry’ about the mentality of the Gunners based on what he’s seen from them recently.

“I’m starting to worry about Arsenal’s mentality now,” Keane told Sky Sports. “There are elements when they get in front and seem to sit back and settle for 2-1 instead of going to get the third goal. It was almost ‘let’s hope we can win 2-1′ and when you’re up against good players like Salah they can punish you.”

Sitting alongside Keane in the Sky Sports studio, former Arsenal winger Theo Walcott was equally concerned by the way his old club took their foot off the gas.

“I was disappointed with their lack of intensity,” said Walcott. “I don’t want Arsenal to lose that, the ability to put teams to the sword.”

Sunday’s draw leaves Arsenal third in the Premier League table, four points behind Liverpool and five adrift of leaders Man City after nine games.

Up next for the Gunners is a trip to Preston North End in the EFL Cup on Tuesday before they face Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday.