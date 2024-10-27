“I love watching” – Roy Keane left in awe of one Chelsea player on Sunday

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

It takes a lot to draw praise from Roy Keane but that’s exactly what Cole Palmer managed to do in the first half of Chelsea’s clash with Newcastle on Sunday.

Palmer was in rampant form once again, only denied the opening goal in the fourth minute thanks to a narrow offside call by VAR, while 14 minutes later, he played a sublime pass in the build-up to Nicolas Jackson’s strike.

It’s the sort of performance we’ve now come to expect from Palmer, who has been a revelation since joining Chelsea from Manchester City in the summer of 2023. And it was enough to draw just a little praise from Keane, which is worth its weight in gold considering the source.

“Zola mentioned it before the game. Even before he gets it, Palmer knows what is going on around him,” the former Manchester United captain told Sky Sports. “I love watching this kid.”

Cole Palmer gets his goal

Although he was denied in the first half, it felt almost inevitable that Palmer would eventually get his goal.

In fact, it took just two minutes of the second half for the England star to strike, firing home at the near post to finish a quick Chelsea counter after they won the ball back in midfield.

?? "Irresistible and seemingly UNSTOPPABLE." Cole Palmer puts Chelsea back in front ? pic.twitter.com/Y9YwSK99Nd — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2024

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope may be a little disappointed not to keep the shot out but, then again, the speed and dip on Palmer’s shot were enough to fool any goalkeeper.

Chelsea fans will be relieved at the timing of the goal after Alexander Isak had drawn Newcastle level in the 32nd minute.

That’s Palmer’s 29th Premier League goal for the Blues which, as noted by Squawka, draws him level with Spanish winger Pedro.

However, Pedro needed 137 games to reach that total, while Palmer has taken just 42 matches to do so.