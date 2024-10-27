Next Manchester United manager odds: New favourite emerges, two former Red Devils stars in the mix

Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim (Photos by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag is surely running out of time as Manchester United manager, and it now seems Ruben Amorim is the growing favourite for the job.

The Sporting Lisbon manager was strongly linked with big jobs in the summer, such as Liverpool, Chelsea and West Ham at various points, though he ended up staying in Portugal at that point.

There’s also been some talk that Manchester City could make Amorim their top candidate to replace Pep Guardiola if he leaves in the near future, particularly as Sporting’s technical director Hugo Viana is heading to the Etihad Stadium to replace Txiki Begiristain from next season.

It remains to be seen if Ten Hag’s future could mean Man United swoop for Amorim, and he’s now shot into pole position for the job, based on bookies odds.

Next Manchester United manager: Ruben Amorim, or someone closer to home?

Other more familiar names are also being linked with United at the moment, including some of their former players, and some with Premier League experience.

See below for the full list of candidates and their latest odds, courtesy of Ladbrokes…

Next Manchester United Manager Odds (Ladbrokes)

Ruben Amorim – 5/2

Ruud van Nistelrooy – 7/2

Thomas Frank – 8/1

Gareth Southgate – 10/1

Kieran McKenna – 10/1

Michael Carrick – 10/1

United fans will hope a change comes soon as it just doesn’t look like Ten Hag is the man to take the club forward.

Amorim looks like he could be a major upgrade after doing great work at Sporting, and it would be intriguing to see him test himself at a higher level.

The 39-year-old will surely get other big offers if MUFC don’t move for him, so they might want to be quick, or else they could find themselves in the situation again where they miss out on one of their top targets, with Thomas Tuchel another who got away recently as he instead became England manager.