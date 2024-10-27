(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk was of a mind that Arsenal’s so-called “injury crisis” was anything but that.

The Dutchman was asked to comment on the Gunners’ struggles in that department after the full-time whistle as the Reds secured a point at the Emirates Stadium.

“Another player injured? Woah, I think they only had two injuries today, isn’t it?” the Dutch skipper responded on Sky Sports’ coverage.

Much was made of the number of players Mikel Arteta’s men would potentially be without ahead of the contest.

?? "Another player injured? I think they only had two…" Virgil van Dijk shares his thoughts after Liverpool's draw at Arsenal ? pic.twitter.com/kgjG0R80CS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2024

Scorer Bukayo Saka was one potential serious doubt prior to the Merseysiders’ trip to the English capital.

The Arsenal boss even seemed unsure about his potential availability when questioned on the matter by the press.

Theo Walcott agreed with Virgil van Dijk over Arsenal injuries

The 23-year-old and Jurrien Timber both returned to the starting lineup, as it turned out in the end. Indeed, there can objectively be little in the way of complaints, beyond Martin Odegaard’s ongoing injury-enforced absence and William Saliba’s suspension, over the level of quality available.

On that basis, former Arsenal favourite Theo Walcott felt inclined to agree with Virgil van Dijk’s post-match remarks.

“He’s right! Arsenal weren’t missing many of their starting players today,” the 35-year-old spoke on Sky Sports.

“But, like I alluded to at the start of the game, this was an opportunity for Liverpool to show exactly what they were made of. What I found disappointing was the lack of intensity when they had Arsenal on the ropes.”

"Arsenal weren't missing many of their starting players" Roy Keane and Theo Walcott react to Arsenal's draw against Liverpool ? pic.twitter.com/jBl2kBi2pH — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2024

The visitors, by comparison, had some notable absentees that may have gone under the radar in pre-match coverage. Take first-choice shotstopper Alisson Becker as a particularly prominent example.

Liverpool stars with expiring contracts send clear message

If ever there was a game for Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah to send a clear message to the Anfield hierarchy – a trip to the Emirates Stadium was the one to do it.

The 33-year-old rose highest to meet Trent Alexander-Arnold’s first-half corner before his Egyptian teammate secured a share of the spoils in the second.

It still remains to be seen if Richard Hughes and Co. can find some common ground with Liverpool’s expiring stars. Of course, the pressure will surely have only turned up a notch after the pair’s key contributions to a clash with potentially significant ramifications for the 2024/25 title race.