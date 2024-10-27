Worrying Trent Alexander-Arnold update could put Liverpool in unimaginable position

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has yet to decide his future but is edging toward a move to Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old full-back has just eight months left on his contract at Liverpool and has so far resisted signing an extension.

A transfer target for Real Madrid after the side lost Dani Carvajal to a long-term ACL injury recently, Alexander-Arnold could soon join compatriot and close friend Jude Bellingham at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Trent Alexander-Arnold closing in on Real Madrid transfer

And recently revealing he hopes to one day become the first-ever full-back to win the prestigious Ballon d’Or, the Liverpool academy graduate’s comments have added fuel to an already burning fire.

Seeing the England international leave Liverpool after 20 years with the club would stun fans, but according to a recent report from Football Insider, the possibility is close to becoming a reality.

‘Increasingly likely to join’ Los Blancos, Alexander-Arnold could be offloaded in the January window so Liverpool do not lose him on a free transfer six months later.

Unimaginable position for Liverpool

This latest update will have fans incredibly worried.

The prospect of the Reds being left with no choice but to cash in on arguably their greatest-ever academy graduate is an almost-unfathomable position for the English giants to find themselves in.

To avoid this exact scenario playing out, Arne Slot must make it his mission to convince the player the best decision will be to remain a Red and pen a new deal.

Mo Salah and Virgil Van Dijk are also out of contract at the end of the season but the latter is set to negotiate a new deal soon.