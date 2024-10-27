Exclusive: Liverpool ask about potential transfer to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold in action for Liverpool (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Liverpool are already preparing for transfers to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who looks closer to Real Madrid following recent developments that have been communicated to CaughtOffside.

The England international is in the final year of his Liverpool contract at the moment, meaning time is ticking away for the Reds to sort out his future.

It now seems Liverpool are accepting that they may have to take serious steps towards replacing Alexander-Arnold, with a few targets in their sights, and some initial contacts made.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool have asked for information on the situation of Red Bull Salzburg right-back Amar Dedic.

The 22-year-old Bosnia international looks an impressive talent and it seems he’s worked his way up Liverpool’s list of targets in that position, though other big names also remain in their sights.

Liverpool’s right-back transfer targets as Trent Alexander-Arnold looks closer to Real Madrid

As previously reported, Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong and Monaco ace Vanderson are also on Liverpool’s radar, while there’s also some appreciation for Lille’s Tiago Santos.

Dedic, however, might be the most realistic target as Salzburg are known to often sell their best players when bigger clubs come calling, and he most likely won’t cost a fortune.

On top of that, CaughtOffside understands that Dedic himself is eager to test himself at a higher level, and that he’d be open to a challenge in the Premier League in the near future.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but it’s perhaps a worry for LFC fans that the club seem to be indicating a growing pessimism about keeping hold of Alexander-Arnold.

Some talks have taken place over a new contract, but it’s felt that these talks are at something of a standstill, with growing confidence from Real Madrid’s end about luring the 26-year-old to the Bernabeu on a free for next season.