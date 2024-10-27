‘Listen…’ – Virgil van Dijk drops fresh Liverpool contract hint after FT at Emirates Stadium

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk was once again quizzed about his contract situation following Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Arsenal on Sunday.

The Dutch defender scored as the Reds twice came from behind to snatch a point at the Emirates Stadium; a result that leaves them just a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

“It’s a very tough place to come, teams have noticed that over the years,” Van Dijk said after the match. “They have created a solid team and make it difficult for everyone. To come back twice is a good thing, we take the point — that’s the feeling.”

It’s no surprise to see Van Dijk step up in a big moment for the Reds. The 33-year-old has been a stalwart for Liverpool since joining from Southampton in January 2018, helping the club win Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup titles among other honours.

However, Van Dijk is in the final year of his contract, raising serious doubts regarding his future at Anfield, which is also the case for Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Virgil van Dijk gives contract update

Van Dijk has been asked time and again about his contract situation in recent months and that was the case following Sunday’s draw in North London.

The defender was once again cryptic in his response but did admit he’s ‘in a good place’.

“Listen… I’m very calm [about my contract situation],” Van Dijk told Sky Sports. “I’ve said that many times before. Let’s see what happens at the end of the season.

“I’m enjoying my football, feeling very good physically and mentally. I feel in a good place. Nothing more can be said. I want to keep enjoying the game, because it’s a beautiful game we play.”