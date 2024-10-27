Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Virgil van Dijk delivered a true captain’s performance in the first half-hour of action at the Emirates Stadium with the help of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Dutch international was on hand to level proceedings after the fullback fizzed in a dangerous ball from the corner.

The Merseysiders could stand to open up a seven point-gap to their title rivals in third place should they secure maximum points against Arsenal.

As such, this has turned into a must-win game for Mikel Arteta’s men as they look to win an early psychological battle against Arne Slot’s in-form outfit.

What did Trent Alexander-Arnold shout after Van Dijk goal?

You can forgive the Reds’ vice-skipper for being more than a little jubilant at his involvement in Liverpool’s equalising goal.

Footage shared online by Sky Sports appears to show the Academy graduate screaming ‘my centre-back’ during the on-pitch celebrations with his teammates.

A super response from Liverpool's captain ? pic.twitter.com/lNUemc1wwQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2024

What do the stats say about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performance?

It hasn’t been the most special of first-half performances from Liverpool’s travelling men, truth be told.

The Merseysiders have been, for the most part, outmuscled, outfought and outclassed at the Emirates ahead of the half-time break.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, of course, had a key part to play in Virgil van Dijk’s equaliser but it’s otherwise not been the most inspiring of 45 minutes from the No.66.

Sofascore handed the Real Madrid-linked defender a 6.5/10 rating for his contributions in North London.

The 26-year-old didn’t win a single aerial duel (out of two contested), though he did register two key passes during the contest.

A 62% pass success rate (with 1/6 long balls completed) doesn’t necessarily indicate that the footballer has totally lacked impact, of course. Trent Alexander-Arnold is at least attempting to alter the course of the pivotal title clash in the English capital.

Meanwhile, the spotlight should deservedly remain on fellow fullback Andy Robertson who has struggled to handle the threat of Bukayo Saka.