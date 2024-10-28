Exclusive: Arsenal journalist wants to see “perfect” Premier League striker join the Gunners in 2025

Alexander Isak would be "perfect" for Arsenal. ((Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal were tipped to sign a new striker throughout the 2024 summer transfer window and having decided against bringing in a new frontman, Gunners journalist Charles Watts would love to see Premier League star Alexander Isak at the Emirates Stadium in 2025.

Mikel Arteta has been keeping an eye on the market for a number nine as the Spaniard is short on proper strikers in his squad.

Kai Havertz has stepped up throughout the opening part of the current season to provide Arsenal with goals and assists but the German lacks the killer instinct of a lethal goalscorer.

Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres was heavily linked to Arsenal throughout the summer as the Swedish star was coming off the back of a very impressive season in Portugal – scoring 43 goals across 50 games.

Despite this, Charles Watts would love to see another number nine at Arsenal next season with the Gunners journalist describing Newcastle’s Alexander Isak as the “perfect” player for Mikel Arteta’s team.

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak would be “perfect” for Arsenal

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Charles Watts has admitted that Isak would be the “perfect” fit for Arteta at Arsenal and that the Newcastle striker would be top of his list if the North London club were to make a move for a new number nine next summer.

“I’ve always said that Alexander Isak is perfect for Arsenal. He would be at the top of my list of new forwards if he were to become available,” Watts said.

“He’s long been mentioned as a potential target, but I don’t believe there have ever been any talks or anything like that.

“The word coming out of Newcastle has always been that Isak has not been for sale and given the money it would take to change that stance, Arsenal have focused attention elsewhere, like on Benjamin Sesko for example.

“It will be interesting to see if Newcastle soften their stance on Isak in light of the news that talks over a new contract have stalled. Should that happen, then I would love to see Arsenal at least try and have a conversation about a potential move.

“The issue is, however, that Isak’s current deal does not run out until 2028, so Newcastle are still in a very strong position. It would still take huge money to prize him away from St James’ Park.

“Whether Arsenal could put that sort of money down for the striker, I have no idea at this point.”