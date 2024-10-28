Alexander Isak to Arsenal in 2025? (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak could “push” for a move away from the Tyneside club next summer amid interest in the striker from Arsenal.

The 25-year-old has been on the Gunners’ list of targets since the summer as Mikel Arteta is keen to add a proper number nine to his squad if the right player becomes available.

Arsenal journalist Charles Watts believes that Isak is the “perfect” player for the Gunners but believes it will be hard for the North London club to lure the Swedish international away from St James’ Park in 2025.

Arteta may have been giving some hope as Football Insider are reporting that the 25-year-old could “push” for a move away from Newcastle next summer as the former Real Sociedad star wants to play Champions League football and is growing increasingly concerned about the chances of reaching that level on Tyneside.

This comes after a report from the Daily Mail claimed that Isak’s camp has delayed talks over a new Newcastle contract, however, the Magpies still hold all the cards over the striker’s future as his current deal with the Premier League club doesn’t expire until 2028.

Arsenal would need to part ways with a large sum of cash to bring Isak to the Emirates Stadium next summer and it could be a move that elevates the Gunners to the next level.

What would Alexander Isak bring to Arsenal?

Isak has shown many moments of brilliance since completing a £63m move to Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022, netting 37 goals and assisting a further six across 75 matches in a black and white shirt.

The Swedish striker ended a goal drought at the weekend by scoring against Chelsea but in a better team than Newcastle, the 25-year-old may take his game to the next level.

The Magpies star would be part of a team that dominates most sides in the Premier League and would benefit from the creativity of players such as Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

It remains to be seen if Isak pushes for a Newcastle exit next summer and if he does, it will be interesting to see what teams make an official move for the Swedish striker.