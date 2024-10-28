Zero G/A this season: Liverpool ready to offer at least €70m for risky attacker transfer

Arda Guler and Arne Slot (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly ready to pay as much as €70million for the potential transfer of Real Madrid’s talented young attacking midfielder Arda Guler.

The Turkey international was previously regarded as an elite prospect for the future after impressing at former club Fenerbahce, but it’s not quite happened for him at Real Madrid so far.

This has led to speculation over Guler’s future, and Liverpool are now being increasingly strongly linked with the 19-year-old by Todo Fichajes.

Guler is seemingly being eyed by LFC amid doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future, with the Egypt international set to be out of contract at the end of the season.

Salah will not be easy to replace, but if Arne Slot can revive Guler’s career then he could end up being an ideal long-term successor.

Arda Guler transfer: Should Liverpool gamble on the struggling youngster?

At the same time, however, it perhaps seems risky for Liverpool to be going after Guler at this stage, with the Turkish starlet still likely to be expensive, if this latest report is anything to go by.

Guler has zero goals and assists for Real Madrid so far this season, and while that’s partly due to a lack of playing time, one also has to wonder why he hasn’t yet been able to work his way into Carlo Ancelotti’s plans after over a year at the Bernabeu.

Liverpool might do well to see if Guler’s asking price comes down, but it remains to be seen how likely that is to happen any time soon.

Los Blancos will perhaps still have high hopes that Guler can turn his career in Spain around, so perhaps his chance will come soon.

Liverpool need to be looking at players like this, however, if they don’t succeed in tying Salah down to a new deal in the weeks and months ahead.