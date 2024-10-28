“You have to…” – Arne Slot admits Liverpool star couldn’t handle “outstanding” Arsenal man

Arne Slot after Liverpool's draw vs Arsenal (Photo by Shaun Botterill, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has admitted he simply had to give credit to Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka for the quality he showed for his goal against the Reds yesterday.

Saka returned to the Arsenal starting line up after a recent injury, and it didn’t take him long to show his world class ability with a fantastic bit of skill and finish to make it 1-0 to the Gunners.

Speaking after the game, Slot said he felt Saka was “outstanding” at times in yesterday’s game at the Emirates Stadium, making it clear he didn’t particularly blame Andrew Robertson for failing to do better on that opening goal.

Saka certainly enjoyed himself against the Liverpool left-back, and it seems Slot doesn’t blame his players too much for simply coming up against such a quality opponent who was too difficult to handle on the day.

Arne Slot’s praise for “outstanding” Bukayo Saka

“Yeah, the first goal was an example of this where you saw the quality of Saka,” Slot said, as quoted by the Metro.

“Maybe we had to do better but sometimes you have to give credit to these special wingers who are playing these games and I think Saka, especially in the first half, played an outstanding game.

“Then to be 2-1 down, although I didn’t think they so many other opportunities but they were by far the better team in the first half.

“Then, I wouldn’t say it surprised me because I know these players, but with one day less to recover than Arsenal having played an away leg [in the Champions League on Wednesday], and to show up the second half in the way we did, with the intensity we played with, that was very pleasing to see.”

Saka has a generally strong record against Liverpool, having also scored against them in the home league fixture from last season, and twice in the previous campaign.