Aston Villa loanee midfielder Leander Dendoncker has come under fire for remarks following Anderlecht’s recent 2-1 defeat to Club Brugge in the Belgian Pro League.

Dendoncker, currently serving as Anderlecht’s captain during his loan spell, publicly criticised his teammates, pointing to what he felt was a lack of enthusiasm that ultimately gave their opponents the upper hand.

The 29-year-old, speaking with DAZN, observed that Club Brugge appeared more determined to win, suggesting Anderlecht didn’t show the same level of commitment on the pitch.

His remarks did not go over well with Marc Degryse, a former Belgian international, who openly condemned Dendoncker’s comments.

Dendoncker slammed for criticising his teammates

In an interview with Het Laatste Nieuws, Degryse was highly critical of Anderlecht’s recent form, expressing disbelief over their lacklustre performance.

Degryse remarked that Dendoncker’s criticism of his own team was “un-Anderlecht,” indicating that, as captain, such a public critique raised concerns about his leadership.

Degryse said (via Voetbal Primeur):

“And in the back… Guys, right, Dendoncker! This was a new low for him and Anderlecht. I don’t know what problems Dendoncker has, but I have never seen so little enthusiasm from a captain and from someone who has to pull things along.

“I mean you could see on the field that they had a lot more willpower. They also played with that audience at home. Anyway, it is indeed something that is unacceptable. We have to look at ourselves.”

“Even his interview after the match, in which he said that club had more enthusiasm and sharpness, was painful. This was un-Anderlecht.”

Dendoncker has been a consistent figure in Anderlecht’s lineup this season, making eight appearances in both the Belgian league and Europa League, with seven of those as captain.

Dendoncker’s contract with Aston Villa, which runs through 2026, didn’t yield a consistent role at Villa Park. Since his £13 million transfer from Wolves in 2022, he has faced challenges securing regular playtime. It has been reported that the player no longer has a future in Unai Emery’s team, with the club looking to sell him in 2025.

Following a season primarily as a substitute, Dendoncker was loaned to Napoli in January 2024. Despite a decent showing in Serie A, Napoli opted not to pursue a permanent deal, leading to his subsequent loan to Anderlecht, which includes an option for them to sign him on a permanent deal for just £7m.

The Belgian club’s option to make the move permanent remains uncertain, particularly as Dendoncker’s comments continue to draw attention back at Villa Park.