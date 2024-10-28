Manchester United star expresses “hope” now that Erik ten Hag has been sacked

Bruno Fernandes and Erik ten Hag (Photos by Eddie Keogh, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has broken his silence on Erik ten Hag’s sacking as manager today, expressing “hope” that the fans appreciate the work he did.

The Dutch tactician was not super popular with Man Utd fans after doing a pretty poor job overall, even if the team managed to win the FA Cup final last season, and the Carabao Cup final the year before that.

Fernandes has now posted the below on Instagram, sharing an image of himself and Ten Hag celebrating with the FA Cup trophy at the end of last season…

Ten Hag won’t necessarily be missed by United fans, but there were some good moments from the Dutch tactician, and he’s not the only manager who’s struggled at Old Trafford in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

United will now once again need to think about their ideal choice to be manager, but it’s not going to be easy for anyone to succeed in this environment, as the likes of Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal previously learned.

Erik ten Hag is gone, but Man United’s problems will surely continue

Other clubs have shown you can strike gold with managerial appointments, such as Arsenal with Mikel Arteta and Liverpool with Arne Slot, but United, Chelsea and Tottenham have struggled in that department in recent years.

We might have to wait a while to see who United decide to appoint next, but for now Ruud van Nistelrooy will be in charge as interim manager.

Van Nistelrooy had been Ten Hag’s assistant but will now get the chance to show what he can do as the main man in charge of the first-team.

Other names like Xavi and Thomas Frank could also be worth watching out for.