David De Gea appears to take a cheeky dig at Erik ten Hag following Manchester United sacking

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has appeared to take a subtle dig at Erik ten Hag after the club announced his sacking earlier today.

The Red Devils confirmed that they have parted ways with the Dutch manager earlier today. The decision came after the club suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of a struggling West Ham yesterday.

Despite being supported in the summer transfer window by INEOS, ten Hag made a poor start to the season, both domestically and in Europe. They sit 14th in the Premier League, with just 3 wins in 9 games, and having lost 4 already, including heavy defeats at home to Liverpool and Tottenham.

In the Europa League, they sit 21st in the table, having not won a single game as yet, drawing all three.

The former Ajax manager was living on borrowed time, and the defeat to West Ham ended up being the tipping point for the owners, who decided to part ways with the manager.

David De Gea appears to take a subtle dig at Erik ten Hag after sacking

During his time at United, ten Hag had falling outs with several Manchester United players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and David De Gea.

De Gea’s departure from Manchester United after nearly 12 years and over 500 appearances, during which he won numerous trophies, was marked by disappointment and a perceived lack of respect in the manner of his exit.

The Spanish goalkeeper was reportedly upset with those he held responsible for his departure, particularly Erik ten Hag and former football director John Murtough.

And the goalkeeper has now appeared to take a subtle dig at his former manager, by posting nothing but a ‘chef’s kiss’ emoji on his X, just hours after the news of the sacking.

New Manchester United manager?

Manchester United have appointed Ruud Van Nistelrooy as their interim manager as they continue their hunt for a long-term replacement. The Manchester United hierarchy previously wanted Thomas Tuchel and even held talks with him, but he is no longer an option after being recently appointed the England manager.

Former Barcelona manager Xavi has appeared as the new leading contender for the job, with several outlets reporting that the club have held talks with the Spaniard.