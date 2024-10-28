Erik ten Hag has got on the wrong side of Man United players with baffling policy

Erik ten Hag, Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford (Photos by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s senior players are reportedly not too happy with Erik ten Hag’s policy of rotating players too often.

It’s been a poor start to the season for Man Utd, so everything Ten Hag does will be under the microscope as there’ll be doubts over his future.

According to talkSPORT, one issue that’s affecting Ten Hag is that his players aren’t happy with some selection decisions, with the report noting that the Dutchman’s use of the likes of Marcus Rashford, Manuel Ugarte and Amad Diallo could be an issue.

Rashford was recently dropped to the bench just after showing signs of getting back to his best form, while Ugarte hasn’t yet played regularly since his summer transfer window move from Paris Saint-Germain.

Diallo, meanwhile, has always looked an exciting young talent when he’s been able to get onto the pitch, but it’s just not happening for him at the moment, for no obvious reason as Alejandro Garnacho isn’t playing particularly well either.

Is time up for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United?

The report mentions Julian Nagelsmann also being eyed by United at the moment amid doubts over Ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford.

One imagines we’ll hear plenty of other names in the next few days and weeks if things don’t improve quickly.

Ten Hag’s side lost 2-1 to West Ham yesterday and it’s hard to see the former Ajax boss being afforded too many more results like this one.

Still, there’s been speculation about Ten Hag for weeks now after a string of other bad results, and he’s still been able to cling onto the job, so we’ll have to see if there’s really enough reason for the club to feel they have to change now.

MUFC have been through a number of managers in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, without much success.