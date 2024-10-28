Erik ten Hag sacked by Manchester United as interim manager named

Erik ten Hag has been sacked by Manchester United (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag has finally been sacked as Manchester United manager, with Ruud van Nistelrooy set to take over as interim manager.

That’s according to David Ornstein, while an official club statement followed not long after to confirm what The Athletic journalist had reported.

Ten Hag’s United side had made an awful start to the season, and lost 2-1 to West Ham yesterday to make it another miserable outing for the Red Devils.

Van Nistelrooy initially came in as Ten Hag’s assistant in the summer, but will now get the chance to show what he can do as the club’s number one, even if only on an interim basis.

The Dutchman was a great player for United around 20 years ago, and he’s also got decent coaching experience, having previously impressed in a spell in charge of PSV Eindhoven.

Erik ten Hag replaced by Ruud van Nistelrooy

This is a big call by United, but surely one they had to take after such poor performances and results so far this season.

MUFC have only won three league games so far, and sit 14th in the table despite giving Ten Hag plenty of time to implement his philosophy, as well as bringing in a lot of his former players.

Even if other managers have previously shown it’s worth being patient, and Ten Hag did win some silverware with the FA Cup last season and the Carabao Cup the year before that, the underlying statistics didn’t look good for the Dutchman.

Van Nistelrooy is perhaps a bit of a gamble to take over for now, but one imagines it will only be for a few games as United will surely sound out more experienced candidates.

One new name being linked is Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann, according to talkSPORT, and that’s probably the calibre of manager the club needs right now.