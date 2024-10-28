“We got in touch” – Club chief reveals Arsenal transfer talks – “they said…”

Gabriel Jesus was targeted by Palmeiras (Photos by Francois Nel, Warren Little/Getty Images)

Arsenal rejected an approach for Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, according to Palmeiras president Leila Pereira.

Jesus has struggled to show his best form for the Gunners since his move from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, despite initially getting off to a good start at the Emirates Stadium.

Injuries have not helped the Brazil international, but it’s also fair to say that he’s not quite been clinical enough and taken his chances when he’s had them.

It would not have been too surprising to see Arsenal decide to let Jesus go in the summer, though it seems they were not keen to even enter into a negotiation with Palmeiras.

Gabriel Jesus transfer was blocked by Arsenal

It seems Pereira was keen to bring Jesus back to Palmeiras, the club he was at before joining Man City as a youngster, but Arsenal were adamant that they were not letting the 27-year-old go.

“Gabriel Jesus is not coming,” Pereira said, as quoted in a report by ESPN.

“We got in touch with Arsenal, and they said ‘Leila, there are no conditions whatsoever. We are not going to negotiate the player.’

“The subject is closed.”

Arsenal fans will have mixed feelings about this, as there is perhaps a case to be made for letting Jesus go soon after his lack of impact.

Mikel Arteta clearly now prefers Kai Havertz as his first choice striker, while Leandro Trossard has also filled in there at times.

Jesus is obviously very capable when he’s fully fit and confident, but it’s just not quite clicked for him at the Emirates and it might be wise to move on soon and try bringing in someone else.

We’ll have to see if Palmeiras try again for him at some stage, but for now it seems Pereira is not optimistic about her club’s chances.