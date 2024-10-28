Gary Neville makes Erik ten Hag sack claim that will stun Man United fans

Erik ten Hag Gary Neville

Manchester United legend and football pundit Gary Neville has claimed that Erik ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford could be decided after the Chelsea match next weekend.

The Red Devils manager has endured a difficult time at the club this season after consistent disappointing performances from his team.

They are currently 14th in the league after nine Premier League games this season, in which they have only managed to win 11 points.

The latest defeat against West Ham United has possibly pushed Ten Hag closer to an exit from the club.

His team’s poor form in the league has continued into the Europa League as well, in which the Premier League giants have not managed to win a single game this season.

Speaking on his podcast for Sky Sports, Neville claimed that it will all come down to the match against Chelsea and that could decide his future at the club.

He said: ‘Erik ten Hag is asking for trouble. He’s 14th in the league nine games in, and nine games is nearly 25 per cent of the season gone.

‘It will be a big worry for everybody at the club because the performance levels… United should have been up but they lost.

‘They are 14th, they’ve spent a fortune. I was quite clear at the end of last season that if they’re in that same position in the league after the first few months there will be a lot of questions being asked.

‘They’ve got a game in midweek but it will all come down to next weekend’s game against Chelsea.

‘Anybody that is half decent, that can play, have the quality in parts of the pitch, can beat this United team and they’re in danger.

‘I don’t think there can be another defeat next weekend at Old Trafford. It’s getting to that point where there is a real worry, I’m worried. The results, the lack of goals, lack of performances are stacking up week after week.’

A number of other managers have been linked with the Man United job to replace Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Most recently, former Barcelona manager Xavi has been linked with a move to Man United to sort out the mess Ten Hag has created at the club.

Erik ten Hag replacement already lined up at Man United?

Apart from Xavi, Brentford manager Thomas Frank is another name that has been mentioned in the media as one of the candidates for the Man United job.

Ten Hag has once again made life difficult for himself at Man United and it feels like he will not be able to save his job in the end.

The club invested heavily in new signings in the summer transfer window with the hope of improving on their eighth place finish last season.

So far this season, there has been no indication that the club is heading in the right direction under the Dutch manager and it feels like it is not going to get better any time soon.