Jean-Philippe Mateta in action for Crystal Palace (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly very interested in the potential transfer of Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta to bolster their attack.

The Frenchman has been one of the Premier League’s most in-form forwards in 2024, though the goals have dried up for him slightly this season.

Still, Mateta seemingly has admirers in the form of Liverpool, according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, while Palace could also apparently be open to a favourable sale.

Mateta scored the winning goal for the Eagles as they beat Tottenham at the weekend, and he could surely make the step up to a bigger club like Liverpool.

LFC could do with an upgrade on the inconsistent Darwin Nunez, and it seems likely that Mateta could benefit from moving to a team with better players around him than he’s had in this struggling Palace side.

Jean-Philippe Mateta transfer: Liverpool to swoop for Palace star?

Palace lost star player Michael Olise to Bayern Munich this summer, so they’ll surely be desperate to avoid losing someone like Mateta as well.

Still, Liverpool would do well to look at a top striker like this after Nunez’s unconvincing form at Anfield, with the Uruguay international rarely looking as threatening in front of goal as he did during his time at former club Benfica.

Making the step up to Premier League football isn’t always easy, but Mateta has at least shown he can do it at this level after a promising start to life in English football.

Liverpool are surely one of the main contenders for the title this season, but they might need a bit more in front of goal over the course of a long and difficult season in which they’ll also have Champions League football to contend with.

Mateta looks like he’ll be one to watch, and it will be interesting to see if this rumour gathers any momentum in the build-up to January.