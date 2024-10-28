Journalist blames Newcastle United star for Chelsea defeat

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Newcastle United suffered a 2-1 defeat against Chelsea at the weekend with Cole Palmer scoring the winner for the Blues.

The home team had taken a lead thanks to a goal from Nicolas Jackson, which was later canceled by Alexander Isak’s second goal of the season for the Magpies.

However, Palmer continued his brilliant form this season and showed once again why he is one of the best players in the league but his goal against Eddie Howe’s team was aided by one of the Newcastle United players.

Isak has received criticism for the role he played in Palmer’s goal and that ultimately resulted in a loss for his team.

Journalist Luke Edwards criticised the Sweden international’s performance against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Writing on his X account, the journalist did not hold back while mentioning the Newcastle United attacker.

He wrote:

“Isak has been giving the ball away like that all season, in and around the halfway line. On this occasion it really hurts his side, gifting possession to Cole Palmer whose shot beats Pope at his near post.

“A terrible goal to concede and you have to blame Isak really. He’s been so sloppy with the ball in open play since August.”

Isak, who has made a demand before signing Newcastle contract, did not only play a part in Newcastle conceding a goal but also struggled in front of goal late in the game.

It was a game to forget for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak

He could have scored the equaliser for the Magpies but he could not finish off the chance or find a teammate who could have scored.

Edwards wrote about that missed opportunity:

“And now Isak goes round the goalkeeper but inexplicably fails to either shoot or pick out a teammate to tap home. If Newcastle lose here it’s going to be on him I’m afraid.”

Despite scoring his team’s only goal of the match, it was a game to forget for the attacker.

Howe would be hoping to see his star player find form soon this season as they are currently struggling in the league, sitting in 12th position with 12 points from their nine games.

Talks have stalled between Isak and Newcastle over a new contract and it could be the reason behind the striker not being at his best on the pitch.