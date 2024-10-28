Exclusive: Arsenal could sign “huge talent” from Serie A to replace Raheem Sterling admits Gunners journalist

Could Kenan Yildiz replace Raheem Sterling at Arsenal? (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Juventus talent Kenan Yildiz announced himself to the world at the weekend as the 19-year-old netted a brace to rescue a point for his team in a thrilling 4-4 draw with Inter Milan.

With Juve 4-2 behind in the Derby d’Italia on Sunday, the winger came onto the San Siro pitch for a 28-minute cameo and shocked the home crowd with a brace. Yildiz announced himself to the football world with his performance, taking his total for the season to three goals and two assists across 12 games in all competitions.

The youngster came through the Serie A giants’ academy and has a contract in Turin until 2029, however, that has not stopped the Turkish talent from being linked with a move away from Italy.

Arsenal have been one club linked to Yildiz recently as the Gunners are on the lookout for a new winger ahead of the 2025/26 campaign as Raheem Sterling is not expected to remain at the Emirates Stadium beyond the current season, reports Charles Watts.

The Gunners journalist has admitted that he has never heard the Juventus star’s name as an option for the Premier League club, however, that doesn’t mean they are not monitoring the youngster.

Is Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz an option for Arsenal next summer?

“Kenan Yildiz is clearly a huge talent. He showed that again at the weekend with his incredible two-goal cameo to rescue a point for Juventus in their thrilling 4-4 draw with Inter,” Watts wrote in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing.

“I’ve seen him mentioned as a possible option for Arsenal, which is no real surprise.

“Given Arsenal’s need for a new winger next summer, they seem to be linked with almost every decent wide man playing across Europe at the moment and Yildiz is someone they have been linked with before.”

The Arsenal journalist continued by stating: “It’s not a link I’ve ever had substantiated I have to admit. I know there’s been interest in the likes of Mudryk and Nico Williams, but Yildiz is not a name I’ve ever been told about.

“Of course, that doesn’t mean they are not monitoring his situation. He’s clearly an excellent young player who has shown how talented he is. He has huge potential and every top club around the world will know about him.

“Arsenal need more attacking talent. That’s obvious.

“They brought in a short-term fix with Raheem Sterling because they couldn’t get the players they really wanted last summer.

“As I’ve said before, I can’t see Sterling sticking around any longer than his season-long loan, so Arsenal will need to look to strengthen in that area again come the summer.”

Yildiz would be a great option for Arsenal as he is young enough to support the Gunners’ main wingers and after a couple of seasons working under Mikel Arteta, the 19-year-old would then step up into a starting role.