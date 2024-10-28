Exclusive: Arsenal & Liverpool competing for transfer of 19-year-old with world class potential

Kenan Yildiz in action for Juventus (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are both interested in a potential transfer deal for talented Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz, CaughtOffside understands.

The 19-year-old looks an elite prospect after impressing in the Juventus first-team since last season, and it’s not surprising to see that big clubs from the Premier League are paying close attention to him.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal are big admirers of Yildiz and would be keen to sign someone of his profile to take the burden off Bukayo Saka in that area of the pitch.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are understood to be monitoring Yildiz amid doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future, with the Reds sure to be in need of a top quality replacement if the Egypt international leaves at the end of his contract next summer.

Yildiz, however, only recently signed a new contract with Juventus, committing his future until 2029, and it’s always been felt that he’s happy in Turin.

Kenan Yildiz transfer: Could we see him join Arsenal or Liverpool?

Yildiz surely won’t be easy for the likes of Arsenal or Liverpool to sign, but we know that the best players tend to find it hard to say no to offers from the Premier League.

The Turkey international might not be in a hurry to move now, as signalled by him signing a new deal with Juve, but this will surely be one to watch if Arsenal and Liverpool perhaps struggle to land other targets.

Arda Guler is also on the radar of both clubs, but Yildiz makes sense as another tempting option to provide an alternative to Saka or a replacement for Salah.

Yildiz has three goals and two assists so far this season, and Juventus fans will no doubt hope they can avoid selling him for as long as possible.